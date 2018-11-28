Clear

Well-known businessman, community icon dies at the age of 90

Well-known businessman, community icon dies at the age of 90

Posted: Wed Nov 28 09:54:34 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 28 10:04:11 PST 2018
Posted By: Andy House

to 2010. and yet the life of another well-loved figure in the st. joseph community will be celebrated this weekend. casey meyers died saturday at the age of 90. meyers was a longtime businessman -- most known for owning four-car dealerships in st. joseph. he served the city throughout his life -- he was president of the chamber of commerce and volunteered with the salvation army. and many of us he also established his identity in the community by appearing on the "wrestling with bob" show back in the late 1960's and 70's on k-f-e-q. (sot jim connors/former big 2 wrestling host: "his success in reaching people through television, there wasn't anybody afraid to approach him, 'hi casey, how you doing? yeah, hi, store we'll have a cup of coffee.' (laughter) he always carried that out very well.") services for meyers will be held at 1 p-m saturday at meierhoffer funeral
For your Wednesday into the end of the week, we'll rebound back up into the 30s and 40s with partly sunny skies. More precipitation chances return to the forecast though by the weekend into early next week.
