More people seeking help to pay winter heating bills

monday. the community action partnership of st. joseph has been serving the area since the sixties. 50 years later -- the mission is the same but community need has grown. kq2's dane hawkins found out why the organization is concerned about need outpacing available funds. [track] st. joseph was hit by the seasons first blizzard.. but the winter blast has been a heavy factor for the community partnership as well..[whitney lanning, cap st. joe] this is definately the most applications we've gotten this early in the season, we've already prosseced over 1000 applications for energy assistance[track] but an uptick in energy assistance request started long before the first snow flake fell.. [whitney joe] there's been issues with kcp&l and their billing so we've been working closely with them to needs [track] coming off of unusually high summer air conditioning this increase of heat bills, cap about this years lanning, cap st. joe] typically we see that our funds will last through out the winter months but with this many applications this soon we see that happen [track] and that change is one they are not looking to make.. [whitney lanning, cap st. joe] our core values and our core missions stay the same its to help people get out of poverty tonight, cap st. joe launched an awareness campaign at the gallery. lanning says with the organization is hoping to increase outreach through a new website and a calender fresh events.