Clear
Temperatures continue to warm up on Thursday
Temperatures continue to warm up on Thursday
Posted: Wed Nov 28 12:28:16 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 28 12:28:17 PST 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
33°
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
32°
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Few Clouds
33°
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
30°
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Fairfax
Clear
32°
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Clouds developed across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday morning. By the afternoon hours the clouds moved away and we saw some sunshine and that allowed temperatures to warm up into the upper 30s.
