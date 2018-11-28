Clear

Temperatures continue to warm up on Thursday

Temperatures continue to warm up on Thursday

Posted: Wed Nov 28 12:28:16 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 28 12:28:17 PST 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Few Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Fairfax
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Clouds developed across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday morning. By the afternoon hours the clouds moved away and we saw some sunshine and that allowed temperatures to warm up into the upper 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events