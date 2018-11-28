Speech to Text for Preventing Holiday Package Theft

with the holidays fast approaching, more and more people are ordering their gifts online. but while home delivery is convenient, on- line shoppers also run the risk of having their packages stolen from their doorsteps.. kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on how you can prevent holiday theft. <<<at a time when buying something online is as simple as picking up your phone, it's become just as easy for someone to steal the items off your front porch [sot:rhonda blaylock/goin postal owner "the porch pirates have really just increased, following ups and fedex trucks around and stealing whatever lands on somebody's porch."] but there are a few steps you can take to keep your holiday gifts safe [sot:sheldon lyons/st. joseph safety council"if you get to know the fedex guy or the ups guy, tell them you would like the deliveries behind the house or behind the big bush or whatever it is at your house that would kind of conceal that from traffic going up and down the road."] online retailers can help you track your package and make a plan for when it arrives [sot:rhonda blaylock/goin postal owner "they can know when it's coming. they can look at and say 'oh it's coming on thursday, and my mail carrier usually gets there at 10:30. so i can run home and check."] and if you can't be home, have it delivered to you at work [sot:sheldon lyons/st. joseph safety council"if you work in an office where you can take that delivery during the daytime, let that package be delivered there."]but you should still be cautious after your packages have been delivered [sot:cap. jeff wilson/st. joseph police dept. "once you do get your packages and you get them safely inside your house. it's beautiful to have the tree at the front window where everyone can see the lights on at night, but when you leave during the day close your shades and [do] not make it so obvious that you have packages right inside of the window under the tree."] holzfaster, kq2 your local news leader>>> st. joseph police also recommend homeowners install security cameras to avoid thefts and break-ins this holiday season