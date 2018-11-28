Speech to Text for Holiday decorations line Frederick Ave

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sure sign the holidays are right around the corner, businesses along the frederick avenue corridor getting all decked out for the holidays kq2's ron johnson joins us live from the avenue, ron? alan, i'm a_, just one of the many businesses that'll be all decked out with holiday decorations for the holidays, small business owners say the mood all of this creates, helps their bottom line. <<it's beginning to look a lot like christmas at salon 1027we decided we wanted something kind of like a christmas wonderland the small business along frederick avenue is usually known to spruce up hair and nails, but now they've spruced up thier storefront.so we got an artist and asked if she wanted to christmas theme paint our windows. the salon is transforming into a bit of a winter wonderland with elaborate holiday designs just in time for the christmas season, but it's not just about being festive. its a whole group of us here, business owners on frederick avenue that really want to see the businesses especially the locally owned businesses really thrive and do better. these holiday decorations aren't just for show, they're part of a tradition started by the historic frederick avenue district. the idea is to bring locally owned small businesses along the corridor closer together. neff says the spirit of togetherness helps the small business community.we find its really important for cross-marketing if we're marketing for each other's businesses we're really bringing in more patrons to this area of town.neff says a thriving small business community is the gift that keeps on giving. when you shop local and small business you support the people that you live and work with every day.>> all of these businesses will be having the decorations up throughout the holidays. live from frederick avenue ron johnson kq2 your local news leader. thanks ron.