Speech to Text for Cloudy skies with some drizzle for your Thursday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the season... it would certainly bolster the chiefs defense which has struggled at time during the season... (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<clouds have developed across northeast kansas and northwest missouri this thursday morning as a little disturbance is pushing through. we could see a bit of drizzle heading into the afternoon. the southeast winds will continue to allow temperatures to warm up into the upper 30s this afternoon. by friday, we'll be back up to near average temperatures in the lower to middle 40s. more precipitation chances return to the forecast though by the weekend into early next week. by late friday night into saturday morning, there is another disturbance expecting to move through that could bring likely chances of just rain into the area. it's looking to late saturday afternoon into sunday. but by sunday afternoon, we could see rain and some snow mixed in as temperatures will only go up into the upper 30s to lower 40s before it changes to all snow sunday night. snow should be put of here by early monday. we have plenty of time to watch this system as it develops. stay tuned to kq2! looking dry but cold next week with highs only in the upper 20s to lower 30s. >> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx)