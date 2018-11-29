Speech to Text for Small business summit

follow in his footsteps. for those attending st. joseph's 2018 small business summit, they got to hear from one of the most successful small business owners in the nation.(nat sound)mr. goodscents owner and ceo joe bisogno built his empire one small restaurant at a time. (nat sound)small business background being a part of the backbone of the u.s. economy. "it's all about entrepreneurism, creating jobs, putting your hiney on the line to make a living and give people jobs."small business has been front and center in the debate over minimum wage hikes. bisogno says small business owners aren't heartless about raising pay -- but knows it's something his customers probably couldn't stomach. "believe me, every small business owner i've ever talked to would love to pay more if they to afford to, the consumer has to pay more.""i think in the end if we look at the minimum wage and say we're going to pay $15 per hour if you're willing to pay $15 for a hamburger, we're going to pay $15 per hour. the small business summit is co-sponsored yearly by the st. joseph chamber of commerce and missouri western craig school of business --"for our community it's a great place to again come in and be able to hone some skills or maybe give them new information, particularly if they've been in business for a while and they need just a jump start on something that will help them better their skill set.and communities like st. joseph is exactly the type of place bisogno likes to share his message."that's what it's all about. small community building a big opportunity for a lot