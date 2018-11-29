Clear

Blizzard Blessing

Blizzard Blessing

Posted: Thu Nov 29 07:24:11 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 29 07:24:11 PST 2018
Posted By: Chris Roush

to nebraska....and they loved it. [track] for most people, a blizzard is not how they would want to end their thanksgiving holiday.. but aakriti argrawal's family said it was yet [track] the argrawal family had spent thanksgiving in st. louis and back home to nebraska..[track] but while driving on i-29, conditions went from bad to worse[track] the argrawal family was stuck and were almost stranded until their first good samaritans came [track] once avoiding getting stuck was impossible, it looked like a gas station would be home for the night..city of savannah was ready for this kind of [track] even thinking of the one thing people truly need during an emergency.. [track] all because it's just how there are in savannah.. [sot] it was the community .. supposed to do..[ sot] i am alive here today because of them...i cant thank them [track] so this cold storm pretty warm.. dane hawkins
Clouds have developed across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this Thursday morning as a little disturbance is pushing through. We could see a bit of drizzle heading into the afternoon. The southeast winds will continue to allow temperatures to warm up into the upper 30s this afternoon.
