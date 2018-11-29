Clear

Pay it Forward

Posted: Thu Nov 29 07:24:58 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 29 07:24:58 PST 2018
Posted By: Chris Roush

our pay it forward feature tonight is about a local 10 year old girl who is thinking about others more than herself. lily bailey is working on a fundraiser to take children from the noyes home to fun run and to a pizza party. she was nominated by her grandmother, who says lily is a loving and caring young lady. kq2's dane hawkins surprised lily... and her face is priceless. (sot ) if you would like to nominate someone for "pay it forward" just head over to our website at kq2- dot-com and go to our contests tab.
Clouds have developed across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this Thursday morning as a little disturbance is pushing through. We could see a bit of drizzle heading into the afternoon. The southeast winds will continue to allow temperatures to warm up into the upper 30s this afternoon.
