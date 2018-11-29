Speech to Text for Pay it Forward

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

our pay it forward feature tonight is about a local 10 year old girl who is thinking about others more than herself. lily bailey is working on a fundraiser to take children from the noyes home to fun run and to a pizza party. she was nominated by her grandmother, who says lily is a loving and caring young lady. kq2's dane hawkins surprised lily... and her face is priceless. (sot ) if you would like to nominate someone for "pay it forward" just head over to our website at kq2- dot-com and go to our contests tab.