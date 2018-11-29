Clear

HOLIDAY DECORATIONS LINE FREDERICK AVE

Locally owned businesses along Frederick Avenue take part in a holiday tradition.

right around the corner, businesses along the frederick avenue corridor getting all decked out for the holidays kq2 ron johnson visited some of the shops to see just why they do it... <<it's beginning to look a lot like christmas at salon 1027we decided we wanted something kind of like a christmas wonderland the small business along frederick avenue is usually known to spruce up hair and nails, but now they've spruced up thier storefront.so we got an artist and asked if she wanted to christmas theme paint our windows. the salon is transforming into a bit of a winter wonderland with elaborate holiday designs just in time for the christmas season, but it's not just about being festive. its a whole group of us here, business owners on frederick avenue that really want to see the businesses especially the locally owned businesses really thrive and do better. these holiday decorations aren't just for show, they're part of a tradition started by the historic frederick avenue district. the idea is to bring locally owned small businesses along the corridor closer says the spirit of helps the small community.really important for cross-we're marketing businesses we're in more patrons to this area of neff says a thriving small business gift that keeps when you shop business you people that you with every all of these businesses will be having the decorations up throughout the holidays.
Clouds have developed across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this Thursday morning as a little disturbance is pushing through. We could see a bit of drizzle heading into the afternoon. The southeast winds will continue to allow temperatures to warm up into the upper 30s this afternoon.
