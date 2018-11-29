Speech to Text for Local Christmas tree lot not feeling effects of tree shortage

tree may be harder to find this year -- and before you go blaming the grinch --we've found the culprit. according to a west-coast tree outlook report there is a shortage of christmas trees this year. the report says growers planted fewer trees to save some money ten years ago when the 2008 recession hit. and now -- supply is low and prices are higher despite the national shortage, local sellers say there are plenty of trees available in our area.. (sot colton zirkel millard brothers christmas trees: "we're not dealing with the shortages. i guess those are spotty. our trees come from central wisconsin. they always have. we are not dealing with the shortages like other places are. so our trees are still great. all of them are high quality trees." ) zirkel says he expects millard's to sell one thousand trees -- the same as last year. millard's tree lot is open from 9 a-m to 9 p-m now through christmas in the lot next to cool crest golf. (sot)