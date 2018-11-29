Clear

Back to business for St. Joseph schools after blizzard

Posted: Thu Nov 29 08:54:38 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 29 08:54:38 PST 2018
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

after two snow days -- it's back to normal joseph school district. and what better way to start a day than a coffee date with parents in the district? superintendent dr. doug van zyl and school board members held their second "coffee and conversation" event this morning. van zyl says its a chance for parents to sit and chat with school officials. (sot dr. doug van zyl superintendent: "as i have shared with other folks, i think i came here with my eyes open. painted a realistic picture about what was going on what they wanted and needed. never said i was going to be perfect or make 100-percent of the people happy. we are doing our best to meet the needs of our kids, staff and community.") the next "coffee and conversation" will be on january 10th at the sjsd office. (sot)
Clouds have developed across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this Thursday morning as a little disturbance is pushing through. We could see a bit of drizzle heading into the afternoon. The southeast winds will continue to allow temperatures to warm up into the upper 30s this afternoon.
