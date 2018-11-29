Speech to Text for Downtown area to host christmas tree lighting

st. joseph. and some small, local businesses are lighting up the downtown this weekend... with hopes that merry and bright decorations will boost the local economy. this saturday retailers are inviting the community to come downtown and enjoy holiday lights, music and free activities. elementary schoolers on up to high schoolers are slated to provide entertainment throughout the night. its grown out of downtown's "first saturdays" and organizers say it will be a night the whole family can enjoy. (sot laura wyeth/ downtown first) we're trying to bring back that nostalgic feel of downtown of old with again the lightings and the window displays. the holiday lights go on at 6 with the flip of a switch at the gazebo stage.