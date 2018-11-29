Clear

Downtown area to host christmas tree lighting

St. Joseph's downtown will be hosting a Christmas lighting ceremony this weekend.

st. joseph. and some small, local businesses are lighting up the downtown this weekend... with hopes that merry and bright decorations will boost the local economy. this saturday retailers are inviting the community to come downtown and enjoy holiday lights, music and free activities. elementary schoolers on up to high schoolers are slated to provide entertainment throughout the night. its grown out of downtown's "first saturdays" and organizers say it will be a night the whole family can enjoy. (sot laura wyeth/ downtown first) we're trying to bring back that nostalgic feel of downtown of old with again the lightings and the window displays. the holiday lights go on at 6 with the flip of a switch at the gazebo stage.
Clouds have developed across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this Thursday morning as a little disturbance is pushing through. We could see a bit of drizzle heading into the afternoon. The southeast winds will continue to allow temperatures to warm up into the upper 30s this afternoon.
