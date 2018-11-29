Speech to Text for eric berry returns

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the season.. <<rick burkholder: "coach has said it's day-to-day, it is literally day to day." after over what seemed like endless day-to-day diagnosises from week one to now, eric berry makes his return to the chiefs practice field. and it couldn't come soon enough.andy reid: "one thing i know is that it's killing him to watch. he loves to play. it tears him up not to be out there. at the same time, we have to do what is smart." patrick mahomes: "you see, he'll just be in the locker room sometimes just doing ab workouts. he's itching to get back on the field, so i'm glad to have him out there today and see him roll."berry has missed the past 12 weeks of the regular season and a few weeks of training camp with a sore heel. hoping to avoid what happened in week one of the 2017 season. though he hasn't been practicing, coach reid assures he was still heavily involved during the season.reid: "he's getting a jump start on a second career, he's done a nice job of jumping in and coaching. the guys listen to him. he's smart. he's been out there every practice. he's gone to every game."coach reid adds he trusts berry will give him good feed back on his return. reid: "i don't worry about him in any of this. he's been around this a long time. he's come back off injuries. he has come back off a life-threatening disease and he's honest."and mahomes says he's excited to see berry return.mahomes: "he's going to come in and bring that spirit, that leadership role, just come out there and play his tail off. i'm excited to have him on that defense.">>