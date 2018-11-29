Clear

Rain moves back into the forecast

Rain moves back into the forecast

Posted: Thu Nov 29 12:30:59 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 29 12:30:59 PST 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 31°
Maryville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 31°
Cameron
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
We had clouds around northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday morning. Some drizzle was found across the area as a disturbance moved by. Sunshine returned to the area by the afternoon helping us to warm up into the lower 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events