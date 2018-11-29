Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Rain moves back into the forecast
Rain moves back into the forecast
Posted: Thu Nov 29 12:30:59 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 29 12:30:59 PST 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
39°
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 31°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
36°
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
39°
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 31°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
35°
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
37°
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
More Weather
We had clouds around northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday morning. Some drizzle was found across the area as a disturbance moved by. Sunshine returned to the area by the afternoon helping us to warm up into the lower 40s.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Prosecutor clarifies why man connected to mall shooting was not charged
1 injured in 36 Highway rollover accident
Western clarifies active shooter rumor
Hospice volunteer cares for own son through final days
Former St. Joseph mayor remembered for service to community
Holiday decorations line Frederick Ave
MSHP requests help with fatal crash
Lending a Hand: Nebraska family grateful for Savannah's kindness during blizzard
Well-known businessman, community icon dies at the age of 90
Pay it Forward: St. Joseph girl giving back to children in the community
Community Events