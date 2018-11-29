Speech to Text for CDC report says pre diabetes on the rise

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the holidays are a prime time for eating, but that comes with risks for those with health issues, kq2's ron johnson spoke with some local doctors today to see how we can enjoy the gift of good health this holiday season. holidays draw more of us will be enjoying those holiday meals eating a lot with sugar and candy but for the millions of americans living with pre- diabetes, now is the time to be extra careful.released by the people have pre- percent of those have it.is a diabetes prediabetes does level you have this insulin, but it doesn't want to fit into the lock on this body cell.doctors in st. joseph say more notice of their many of the patients that i see have doctor sarah health says she fast track to i take care of with elevated or stevenson says excess insulin in the body causes some of the tell-tale sign of the disease. in the body fat, it makes you hungry it make makes you say there's good news when it comes to reversing this trend, you can reduce your risk factors for heart disease by of your body weight.and with diet they say patients could be surprised with how much these positive changes will lower their risks lose ten lbs, reduce your risk ron johnson, if you're concerned for diabetes, you i have pre diabetes dot org