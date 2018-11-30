Speech to Text for sjc defeats nodaway holt

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

columbia.. st. joe christian boys take on nodaway holt in the mound city tournament..and it was all lions..===max freudenthal... great name...great shot..calls bank...the lions in control the second half...==trojans zane weston gets the inbound and gets one to go..==as i said before it was all lions tonight...st. joe christian drops 81