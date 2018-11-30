Clear

sjc defeats nodaway holt

sjc defeats nodaway holt

Posted: Thu Nov 29 21:05:06 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 29 21:05:06 PST 2018
Posted By: Max Moore

Speech to Text for sjc defeats nodaway holt

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

columbia.. st. joe christian boys take on nodaway holt in the mound city tournament..and it was all lions..===max freudenthal... great name...great shot..calls bank...the lions in control the second half...==trojans zane weston gets the inbound and gets one to go..==as i said before it was all lions tonight...st. joe christian drops 81
Saint Joseph
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Cameron
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Fairfax
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
We had clouds around northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday morning. Some drizzle was found across the area as a disturbance moved by. Sunshine returned to the area by the afternoon helping us to warm up into the lower 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events