Speech to Text for Fundraiser tonight for former teachers who lost home in California wildfires

actual shooter situation two former st. joseph teachers are looking for help after losing everything when wildfires destroyed their home in paradise california kq2's sydnie holzfaster has their story <<<<ánatsá as wildfires began closing injeff and jennifer wright's stayed focus on helping their students evacuate [sot: jennifer wright "we've teaches, so we first had to evacuate our schools. i was not able to return home."]when the last of her students left safely, jennifer fled with their two youngest children [sot: jennifer wright "on my was a truck that was parked about half way in my lane.at that point i made a decision to turn around and go back up north. i have friends that left the exact same time that i did or a little bit before me and they continued their drive into paradise, and they were stuck. they had to abandon their cars and run through fire storm to escape.i really feel that god spared both myself and my children from that experience."]and as the flames quickly spread, jeff raced home to pick up the rest of the family [sot:jeff wright"the whole town was totally destroyed within six hours that day. there was no thought of getting some valuable things or sentimental things and stock them up. we just got our dogs and left."] the wrights escaped,but their home and their town was completely destroyed [sot: jennifer wright "our town as we knew it is just leveled and destroyed. even the buildings that are there are shells of buildings because everyone is gone."]but while the material things are gone, the family is trying to stay positive [sot: jennifer wright "we know that good things are going to come from this.we are already seeing a lot of community come together and our family members come together, so we are believing for good things and better things to happen through this."]sydnie holzfaster, kq2 your local news leader>>>> the wrights are currently staying in nearby chico, california. jeff says they will be staying close by to help establish a new school pickett elementary will hold a fundraiser tomorrow to help the former teachers... the school will host a chili dinner... all proceeds will go to the wrights. the dinner starts at 5 p-m and goes until 8 at