Speech to Text for Professors stress due diligence after university false alarm

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

false postings on social media of an active shooter scare at missouri western show how unreliable some on-line news can be. that's why information experts say it's important to fact check before you post. kq2's ron johnson spoke to a western professor today who makes that a key point in his lectures. <<ron johnson reporting many on the campus of missouri western learning an important lesson while breathing a sigh of relief [christopher bond] be careful what you post, but be careful what you read. the campus community is calming down, after posts on social media claimed an active shooter was on the loose, those claims were false, but the reaction they left upon students staff and faculty was very real. [bond] we are inundated with information with social media and unfortunately we don't have time to verify everything dr. christopher bond is a communication professor at the university, he says this incident is the perfect example of why its so important to fact check information. [bond] always verify the source, verify with other credible sources dr. bond says posts like these in this day and age can easily cause panic and people are likely to act first and ask questions later.[bond] you could evoke panic in other people and a larger crisis response and while bond recognizes the positive aspects of social media [bond] it can hit a larger audience that can create action he adds it can be a double-edged sword [bond] occasionally there's some false news that does seep through and unfortunately your local news leader bond says posters need to consider the consequences of posting unverified information especially when it comes to active shooter