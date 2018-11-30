Clear
Fire displaces dozens from apartment complex

St. Joseph Fire Department says an apartment fire left 20-30 people displaced.

Posted: Fri Nov 30 20:07:59 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 30 20:07:59 PST 2018
Posted By: Ron Johnson

apartment fire has left many living in a st. joseph complex without a place to stay... thanks for joining us, i'm alan van zandt. st. joseph fire crews responded to the brittney village apartments on north 36th street around 7:30 this evening. upon arrival, the crews said they found a room in a second floor apartment unit fully engulfed in flames. theysaid they were able to get those flames knocked down quickly and were able to account for all of the residents who lived in that apartment building. (sot jamey mcvicker/sjfd: the combustibles in these apartments with all the alternative fuels and the hydrocarbons in the furniture nowadays, it takes no time at all for an apartment fire to turn into a whole building.") the fire department says the original call was for a mattress on fire. they also tell us between twenty and thirty people have been displaced due to this fire. we're told they are recieving assistance from the american red cross
After a dreary and cool Friday, rain is expected to move in overnight. Rain could be heavy at times and rainfall totals could be near one inch. Fog will be an issue as well. You could also hear a few rumbles of thunder as well. Lows will be in the upper 30s.
