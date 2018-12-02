Clear

LIVE UNTIED BOWL

Posted: Sat Dec 01 21:18:41 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Dec 01 21:18:41 PST 2018
Posted By: Adam Orduna

have the ball...this run by james baley jr.. would be the first rushing touchdown of the game...and would put western up 10-0...===second quarter now...and western has the ball down by goaline...and james baley jr again for the score thats his second rushing touchdown of the half...=== this kick right here might be the most impressive play of the game...as griffon kicker tyler basch kicks a 58 yard field goal right before half and makes it...that would be a live united bowl record and western record as well...=== missouri western goes on to beat southern arkansas 30-25 win
Tracking the chance for snow showers overnight. Cold air will wrap in behind an area of low pressure that will move through the area. We will likely see rain change to snow overnight. Accumulations are likely north of St. Joseph but we could see some on grassy surfaces in the St. Joseph area.
