Speech to Text for RAVENS BEAT KAN WES

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

football to look at it's the naia football national semi- final between benedictine and kansas wesleyan in salina, kansas...===we go to the first half...and first drive of the game benedictine...you saw that big catch and run by raven tight end carl ...with the ball down by the goal line...receiver aaron jackson catches a touchdown to give benedictine their first score...===the ravens would go into halftime down 14-13...but would have a monsterous third quarter byt the ravens with scoring four touchdowns... three rushing...the backfield was busy saturday...as charlie nihart...zach renfro...and marcus stewart all rumbled into the endzone...and capped off by a receiving touchdown by aaron jackson once again... benedictine wins 43-21...and will adavance on to the national championship game in daytona florida to play morningside december