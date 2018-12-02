Clear

Chiefs fans react to latest reports surrounding key player

The Kansas City Chiefs are moving on after losing Kareem Hunt.

Posted: Sat Dec 01 21:25:58 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Dec 01 21:25:58 PST 2018
Posted By: Ron Johnson

Speech to Text for Chiefs fans react to latest reports surrounding key player

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

adam. chiefs nation is responding to the latest news surrounding one key player of the team... but they tell us they're not neccessarily ready to throw in the towel on this outstanding season just yet. <<((ron johnson reporting))a controversy is brewing in chiefs kingdom it's really unfortunate chiefs fans are reacting to the shocking news surrounding running back kareem hunt.a video released by tmz showing hunt in an altercation with a woman, he can be seen repeatedly striking her when she's on the ground.the kansas city chiefs taking quick action, just hours after the video surfaced, the team formally leaving fans disappointed you never want that happen, especially to team. however, they say they still remain optimistic with the interchangeability of the running back position don't think it'll be a major impact. on,the chiefs put it pretty quickly by and now they because with all team has going not the time to full steam ahead up right where aren't lifelong fans the team goes kingdom, we're together, we're through, and you're gonna see bowl>> the chiefs take on theraiders tomorrow afternoon in
Saint Joseph
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Fairfax
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Tracking the chance for snow showers overnight. Cold air will wrap in behind an area of low pressure that will move through the area. We will likely see rain change to snow overnight. Accumulations are likely north of St. Joseph but we could see some on grassy surfaces in the St. Joseph area.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events