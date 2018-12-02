Speech to Text for Chiefs fans react to latest reports surrounding key player

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

adam. chiefs nation is responding to the latest news surrounding one key player of the team... but they tell us they're not neccessarily ready to throw in the towel on this outstanding season just yet. <<((ron johnson reporting))a controversy is brewing in chiefs kingdom it's really unfortunate chiefs fans are reacting to the shocking news surrounding running back kareem hunt.a video released by tmz showing hunt in an altercation with a woman, he can be seen repeatedly striking her when she's on the ground.the kansas city chiefs taking quick action, just hours after the video surfaced, the team formally leaving fans disappointed you never want that happen, especially to team. however, they say they still remain optimistic with the interchangeability of the running back position don't think it'll be a major impact. on,the chiefs put it pretty quickly by and now they because with all team has going not the time to full steam ahead up right where aren't lifelong fans the team goes kingdom, we're together, we're through, and you're gonna see bowl>> the chiefs take on theraiders tomorrow afternoon in