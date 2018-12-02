Speech to Text for Red Cross assistance

american red cross stepped in to help displaced families after last night's fire at brittany village. between 20 to 30 people were left in the cold after a fire at one of the apartments. fire crews responded to the fire at around 7:30 friday night. brittany village officials were able to place the people in other empty apartment units... but they were empty. (sot ralph dishong/american red cross: "they had extra units over there that they could just move those folks from one to the other but there wasn't any bedding. so our volunteers responded and we went out there and worked with the clients, worked with the people and provided some cots and blankets for those empty apartments that they are now in.") assistance will continue until it is no