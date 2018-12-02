Clear

Santa at Country Cookie

Santa at Country Cookie

Posted: Sun Dec 02 07:54:32 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Dec 02 07:54:33 PST 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Speech to Text for Santa at Country Cookie

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

month. for many people, the holiday season can be the most stressful time of year. but one local cookie shop wanted to bring in some holiday cheer. santa claus and mrs. claus stopped by the country cookie earlier today. children were able to take free pictures with saint nick and put in their christmas wish lists. staff at country cookie say they have been doing this for three years and it is always a fun time. (sot heather mitchell/operatio ns manager: "we just like to do things for the community. it's free for everybody to come attend it. so it's just our way of giving back during the holiday season.") country cookie says they will be doing other holiday-themed events in the future... and to keep an eye on their facebook page for
Saint Joseph
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Maryville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 26°
Cameron
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Fairfax
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Tracking the chance for rain and snow throughout the day. Not expecting an all day event but there could be pockets of drizzle and some light snow on and off today. Not expecting widespread accumulation for the St. Joseph area. Could see up to an inch in far northwest Missouri. Highs today will be in the mid 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events