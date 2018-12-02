Speech to Text for Santa at Country Cookie

month. for many people, the holiday season can be the most stressful time of year. but one local cookie shop wanted to bring in some holiday cheer. santa claus and mrs. claus stopped by the country cookie earlier today. children were able to take free pictures with saint nick and put in their christmas wish lists. staff at country cookie say they have been doing this for three years and it is always a fun time. (sot heather mitchell/operatio ns manager: "we just like to do things for the community. it's free for everybody to come attend it. so it's just our way of giving back during the holiday season.") country cookie says they will be doing other holiday-themed events in the future... and to keep an eye on their facebook page for