Arts fundraiser

Posted: Sun Dec 02 21:08:36 PST 2018
Posted: Sun Dec 02 21:08:36 PST 2018
thanks colton. after suspending trails west, the allied arts council has been trying to find new things to do... and today, a new fundraiser was held to bring money to the council. called "fuse and be festive," the council and tobiason art glass studio let the christmas spirit grow. participants were able to make their own glass christmas trees or winter scene. (sot teresa fankhauser/allied arts council exec. dir.: "i mean, it's a great program and the resonse has been overwheling." terri rader/co-owner tobiason art glass studio: "we are very supportive of the arts in s t. joseph and that's what it centers supportive of the community. they, the community has been really good to us so it's our way to kind of give back.") around one thousand dollars was raised during the event... money that will be used to fund the council's programs and
