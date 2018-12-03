Speech to Text for Kareem Hunt apologizes in first interview since TMZ video release

as the kansas city chiefs are sprinting to the superbowl -- they will have to do without their star running- back. 23-year-old kareem hunt wasn't just benched... he's off the team. t-m-z released a video friday showing the running back assaulting a woman. now hunt is asking the world for forgiveness. <<"honestly, i just wanted to the let the world know how sorry i am for my actions," running back kareem hunt says he regrets pushing and kicking a woman.the apology aired on espn -- days after a video of the incident came to light prompting the kansas city chiefs to cut hunt from the roster."i regret the entire thing," hunt said. "i regret the entire thing and i'm gonna take the time to you know, like i said, better myself and learn from this."the video captured an altercation at a hotel in cleveland back in february.in it-- you can see hunt shoving a woman several times and kicking her as others try to hold him back. "it was just a disagreement," he said. "and i honestly wanted her just to leave, but it's no excuse for me to act that way or to even put myself in that position."tmz released the video friday.time frame: the n-f-l placed hunt on an exempt list -- blocking him from playing, practicing or attending games. 40 minutes after that -- chiefs announced the running back was off the team."you know, it's been a tough time for me. i'm extremely embarrassed because of that video."the chiefs say they learned about the incident earlier this year.and they say the video confirms hunt was not truthful when they asked him about it."the chiefs are right, and i didn't tell them everything," he said. "i don't blame them for anything. my actions caused this."when pressed why he wasn't truthful to the organization -- the running back says he didn't know the video existed so once he saw it from the outside looking in -- he realized how wrong his actions were."i realized what i did once i saw the video, and it was really tough to watch," he said.hunt says if he could speak to he would apologize.>> law enforcement and the n-f-l are investigating the incident. today the league released a new statement... "the nfl continues to pursue a complete understanding of the facts," also saying -- the investigation will include "further conversations with all parties