Speech to Text for CHIEFS BEAT RAIDERS

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in the second quarter right before half...chiefs have the ball on the raider six yardline...quarterback patrick mahomes rolls out to his right and finds tight end travis kelce for the score... ====we go to the third quarter...chiefs have the ball on the raider one yard line and its fourth and goal..it's a direct snap to spencer ware...and he will score...it was close but the ball just crossed the plain...===just before the third quarter ends...the chiefs have the ball once again in the raider redzone...mahomes rolls to his right...and finds demetrius harris for the score...==== fourth quarter now...chiefs have the ball with 2:22 go on third down...mahomes gets out of trouble...and with the soft touch he finds travis kelce... chiefs now have the ball inside the five yardline...==== and this touchdown we showed you earlier...mahomes gets the snap and finds chris conley in the enzone...and that would do it...the chiefs get a good road win 40-33...and we heard from