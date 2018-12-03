Speech to Text for NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE HOSTS EAGLE DAYS

weather outside, wildlife officials at the loess bluffs national wildlife refuge held their annual event highlighting our nation's bird. kq2's ron johnson stopped by the refuge to find out why "eagles days" is such an attraction. <<we're on the hunt for eagles at the loess bluffs national wildlife refugeit's a symbol of our freedom, and there's nothing quite like it to see a bald eagle flying soaring over the water. and we weren't the only ones, people near and far, young and old came braved the cold weather to catch a glimpse of nature.we get a lot of people that come from all over the world, to see the different wildlife that we have here. every first weekend in december, is eagle days for the wildlife refuge, a weekend dedicated to exploring and learning more about these majestic creatures.its a great event for people to come out and see eagles in the wild. since 1978, the wildlife refuge has put on this event, about 250 people attended in the early year, forty years later and upwards of 5,000 people take part in the event. people feel closely associated with the eagles, especially since they've come back from the brink of extinction or have been on the endangered species list.while we weren't able to see the eagles close up on our tour of the grounds we saw many other animals that call this refuge home, and ultimately a sense of discovery is what wildlife officials want visitors to leave with.>> the loess bluffs national wildlife refuge has many events all throughout the year. for more information, head over to our website k-q-2 dot com,