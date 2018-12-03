Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
A cold Tuesday forecast
A cold Tuesday forecast
Posted: Mon Dec 03 12:46:16 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 03 12:46:16 PST 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Overcast
29°
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
More Weather
Maryville
Overcast
30°
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 21°
More Weather
Savannah
Overcast
29°
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
28°
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
More Weather
Fairfax
Overcast
27°
Hi: 29° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 16°
More Weather
Cloudy skies and cold temperatures across northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri on Monday. A few snow flurries moved into the area on Monday afternoon.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Police investigate body found in a shed on Gideon Lane
MSHP requests help with fatal crash
Stray bullet hits home with family inside
Kareem Hunt apologizes in first interview since TMZ video release
Red Cross assists over 20 people after Brittany Village fire
Trenton Police Investigating Body Found in Woods
Police Investigating Suspicious Death after Body Found Inside Vehicle
Police Investigating Body Found in Garage
Fire displaces dozens from apartment complex
Allied Arts Council raises nearly one thousand dollars in new fundraiser
Community Events