A cold Tuesday forecast

Posted: Mon Dec 03 12:46:16 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 03 12:46:16 PST 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 21°
Savannah
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Cameron
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Fairfax
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 16°
Cloudy skies and cold temperatures across northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri on Monday. A few snow flurries moved into the area on Monday afternoon.
