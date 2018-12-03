Speech to Text for Josh Royeton-Edward Jones

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

>> welcome back to live at 5:00. we're here with gabe from edwars jones. >> we like to write a check out and give it and feel good about ourselves and who we're helping, but said there are some things that we should be a little bit careful of. >> this year a little difference. we had a tax bill signed into lw late last year for the 2018 tax season. >> it raised the deductible. >> raised the standard deduction up pretty significantly. so in the past, when people woud give to those 5013cs that would qualify, obviously you could itemize that amount on your taxs and potentially take that itemized amount over the standard. >> sure. >> this year's standard being so much higher or greater, people need to be mindful that maybe that donation or that charitable gift may not have that same impact. >> even for folks with houses with a mortgage where that interest is deductible, it's going to be harder to get to tht minimum deduction. >> it's 24,000 for a married filing jointly which is a pretty significant jump. >> so i guess -- i mean, you're not going to say don't give. i mean, but -- >> that's right. >> but it's just not going to be as tax friendly to you. >> be mindful. i guess if we're being very charitable and giving, be ready to give more so it can positivey affect your taxes. >> any time you're considering any kind of gift, what i would always strongly encourage no matter what you're gifting, cash or appreciated investments. >> uh-huh. >> consult your tax professional. >> now a couple other items, yor portfolio balance, what is that about? >> givers will traditionally gie year in and year out. >> uh-huh. >> so if you've got a balanced port portfolio and you continue to strap assets, you may create an out of balance situation. make sure you're not taking all of your growth oriented instruments out of your portfolo because that may increase issues down the road. >> the third item, the reputatin of the charity you want your money going to good use instead of being eaten up by administrative costs. >> absolutely. >> the hope and goal is more pen nies on the dollar go to the focus. >> gabe, how can folks reach you. 2901, you can pick up the phone