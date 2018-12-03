Speech to Text for Meet the new executive director of the YWCA

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with the story. meet tammy killan, the new executive director at the ywca, she shares her feelings about the new title.a little overwhelming in a wonderful way, and very much honored to be able to say that.killan is filling in the shoes left by the previous director jean brown after 23 years of service brown is retiring at the end of the year.jean has done a phenomenal job and i am very excited to continue her legacy.killan says she's excited to build on brown's legacy while bringing new ideas to the organization. one thing that has been kind of more outreach, i would like to do more outreach with the schools and working in programs against violence. killan says she brings a lot of experience to the role, she runs a private practice as a professional served in various roles focusing on women but perhaps her most profound experience gained was when she was in need herself i also am a former foster child myself around this area and married into an abusive relationship my first time. killan's backstory she says helps her relate to those be helping . being in an abusive relationship ive utilized services myself to help strengthen me and encourage me, i've have wonderful mentors.she says it only inspires her more to pay it forward.ron johnson kq2 your local news leader killan is currently serving as interim executive director.. she will take over on a permanent basis on january 1st, replacing jean brown, who