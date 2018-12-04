Speech to Text for Election Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ahead on hometown this morning... today is election day -- and this one of the most highly contested midterms in history, how both parties campaigned till the very end... plus -- we here in missouri are voting on a lengthy ballot, what you need to know to make your trip to the ballot box as fast as possible.... announcer: good morning! from kqtv, st. joseph, you're watching kq2's hometown this morning. good morning, today is -- tuesday, november sixth... i'm dane hawkins... and i'm meteorologist vanessa alonso... (dane & vanessa ad-lib about the weather) <<heading into election day, we'll have mostly sunny skies this morning before clouds and scattered rain chances move in this afternoon as a cold front pushes through. not expecting a washout though. highs will remain below average in the lowers 50s. we cool down behind the front heading into wednesday under sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s.>> polls open up for you to vote at 6-am this morning. many say today is among the most consequential midterm elecitons. it will decide whether democrats or republicans take control of congress in washington and statehouses around the country -- missouri playing a key role. president trump finshed his campaign blitz in cape girardeau, missiouri last night with senate candidate josh hawley. 105 million americans are expected to vote in today's elections -- abc's stephanie ramos has the latest... <<today president trump spends election day at the white house.back from his 44th rally of the 2018 campaign cycle. nats: quick trump in missouri popin missouri - he laid out the stakes of the election. sot: trump, "we have to elect a republican congress" the president on his final push continuing to fuel fear about illegal immigration.sot trump: "democrats are inviting caravan after caravan. isn't that nice. of illegal aliens.."there is no evidence democrats having anything to do with the caravans of migrants fleeing violence and poverty.the president telling sinclair broadcasting...sot trump: but denied any suggestion that his inflamed rhetoric about immigration has emboldened racism in the country.former rpresident obama also out on the trail this past week -stumping for democrats and taking aim at president trump's lies.sot obama: "unlike some folks, i don't make things up when i talk. i got facts to back me up."obama speaking to supporters monday in northern virginia trying to help democrats win control of at least the house.all 435 seats in the house are up for voting and 35 seats in the senate. democrats need 23 seats to take back control of the house. and they also need 2 seats in the senate.klein sot: it's been called an election about everything. but really it's about one big thing. president trump. make no mistake he is on the ballot. on-camera tag:voters in 36 states are also electing govenorsat least 36 million americans have áalreadyá voted early this midterm. during the last midterm at this point just 20 million had voted. sr abc news the capitolstephanie ramos, abc news capitol hill>> the nation is watching as missouri state senator clair mccaskill is in the fight of her political life -- trying to keep ahold of her senate seat against republican opponent josh hawley. both mccaskill and halwey were criss crossing the state in their last day of campaigning. hawley has called mccaskill a liberal democrat, while mccaskill has aligned herself closer with trump these last few weeks of campaigning. (sot when we are willing to not just say the other side stinks. but rather to roll up our sleeves. and find places where we agree. magical things happen in america.") the missouri senate race is crucial for each party in order to take majority in the senate. be sure and tune into kq2 later tongight for full election coveragehere are some of the races we will be keeping a close eye on.--the race for the 34th district in the state senate pits political newcomers democrat nominee martin rucker the second and republican tony leutkemeyer against eachother. there will be three names on the ballot in the u.s. house race for northern missouri -- in the 6th district. incumbant republican sam graves is running for his 10th term in the house. he's facing democrat henry martin, and libertarian nominee dan hogan. locally, there is a contested judgeship on the ballot. in division 1 of circuit five, which covers buchanan and andrew county. it'll be republican kate schaefer from the buchanan county prosecutor's office running against democrat david peppard who is a private practice attorney.. as you head out to the polls today, buchanan county officials are offering you some advice. election forecasters project a record turn-out for mid-terms and that high voter turnout could mean a line at the polls. buchanan county clerk mary baack-garvey recommends showing up at non-peak poll times between 10 and 11 a-m and 1 to 2 p-m. baack-garvey also recomends doing some research before heading out to vote because the ballot is longer this year. (sot: mary baack-garvey, buchanan county clerk: "i suggest that everybody do their homework, study the sample ballot. even take a cheat sheet sample ballot with you so that you can work your ballot quicker and get out of there quicker. especially if you are under a time constraint." ) baack-garvey is projecting a 55 percent voter turnout in buchanan county. for a sample ballot, visit your local county clerk's website. facebook is continuing to combat election medling just hours before election day. the company has taken down a network of facebook pages and instagram accounts overnight. u-s law enforcement tipped the social network off that these pages could be linked to foreign entities. facebook says it removed 30 facebook accounts and 85 instagram accounts. almost all of the facebook pages linked to the accounts appeared to be in french or russian. u-s officials say there is no indication that america's voting infrastructures have been compromised -- but they warn that foreign operatives are trying to influence voters. we've seen too many close calls and even lives lost near school bus pick up and drop off zones, some tips to make sure you arent the next headline-- plus tiny houses are making a big impact in housing, why the damand for little living quaters keeps growing... <<good morningthat's a look at morning sports.>> (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<heading into election day, we'll have mostly sunny skies this morning scattered rain cold front pushes expecting a washout though. below average in the lowers 50s. we cool down behind the front heading into wednesday under sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s. beyond wednesday, things possibly wintry. another disturbance is forecast to and track through parts of missouri the chance for a few rain and snow showers on only be in the upper 30s. will note that beyond thursday, the season will be moving in. highs average in the upper 30s and lows in the teens and low late week. brrrrrrrrrr!!!!!! >> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out concerns growing-- after