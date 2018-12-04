Speech to Text for Post Election

ahead on hometown this morning... election results coming in over night. it marks the end to that contentious missouri senate race.... plus -- locally, another closely watched race, for missouri senate's 34th district seat. what the winner is now saying he'll do for buchanan county... announcer: good morning! from kqtv, st. joseph, you're watching kq2's hometown this morning. good morning, today is -- wednesday, november seventh... new this morning -- missouri has a new u-s senator... voters yesterday elected state attorney general josh hawley to the u-s senate. hawley defeated democratic senator claire mccaskill in tuesday's midterm election. mccaskill served two terms as the first female senator from missouri. hawley drew strong support from president trump during the campaign. he now heads to washington d-c where he hopes to continue his rise through the g-o-p ranks. (sot josh hawley.... and i will)(sot claire mccaskill ...key moments in key ways) the missouri senate race was among the most contentious and closely watched races in the country president trump is waking up to a different washington this morning as democrats get set to take control of the house of representatives. a big shift of power will unleash new legal and polictal challenges for his adminisration. abc's stephanie ramos reports in washington... <<votes are in and are still being counted in one of the most highly anticipated midterm elections in history. nats: pelosi, "remember this feeling, know the power to win."democrats winning control of the house with at least 25 seats. republicans maintaining control of the senate with wins in several states.. including texas, missouri and north dakota. in texas, senator ted cruz holding on to his seat, edging out democrat beto o'rourke.sot us rep. beto o'rourke / (d) texas"i want to thank this amazing campaign of people. not a dime from a single pac. all people, all the time in every single part of texas.(gfx) (rau pkg) preliminary exit poll results asking people nationwide their motivating factor to vote 38% said opposition to president trump. 26% citing their support for the president, with the remaining third saying he wasn't a factor. overnight the president posting on twitter?claiming (gfx) tremendous success even as his party loses control of the house.democrats campaigning on the promise of providing a stronger check on the trump administration.sot sanders anybody that was anticipating a blue wave tonight is not going to get it. maybe you'll get a ripple republicans winning high profile governors races in ohio and florida.the democrats national rising star andrew gillum, seeking to be florida's first black governor, conceded defeat to his gop rival, ron desantis. sot gillum us fl gillum,0480we recognize that we didn't win it tonight? we didn't win this transaction? the race for georgia governor... still too close to call. on-camera close: a divided country seems to now have a divided outcome. president trump has been rejected in house voting across the country but vindicated in voting that took place for senate seats. both parties now looking forward to the 20-20 presidential election stephanie ramos, abc news capitol hill>> in one of the most closely watched races, republican tony luetkemeyer defeated democrat martin rucker ii in the race for missouri's 34th district senate seat by 52 percent of the vote. luetkemeyer secured the seat by over three thousand votes and will replace republican senator rob schaaf who will be leaving jefferson city after being term limited out of office. luetkemeyer will represent both platte and buchanan county and says he plans to focus his attention on job security and workforce development. (sot "when i was knocking doors and talking to voters it was all about jobs; brining more good paying jobs back to northwest missouri. i think part of that is workforce development, making sure we have the training in place so that people can come in and take the jobs that are there right now.") luetkemeyer will head to jefferson city thursday to begin training before he takes office in january. three republicans from the area will be heading to jefferson city today to represent northwest missourians in the state house. kq2's madeline mcclain caught up with the winners of district 9, 10 and 11. <<no blue wave here.the river runs red in the races to represent the northwest part of the state.shelia solon, dist. 9 ® sot 1:republican sheila solon beat democrat bob bergland in the race for district 9.she took home 65% of the vote.she's heading back to the house after representing blue springs from 2011 to 2017 there.shelia solon, dist. 9 ® sot 2: republican bill falkner beat democrat shane thompson by about 15 hundred votes for district 10.falkner no stranger to politics served as st. joseph's mayor.bill falkner, rep dist. 10 r sot 1: and then district 11 -- republican brenda shields is heading back to jefferson city. she beat out democrat brady o'dell with 65 percent of the vote.brenda shields, dist. 11 (r) sot 1:the early childhood educator and advocate's family is known in political circles.her shield is a former state senator. brenda shields, dist. 11 (r) sot 2:the red river running straight to jefferson city. reporting in st. joseph madeline mcclain kq2 news>> solon, falkner and shields will head to missouri's capitol today -- and elect leadership for house republicans. <<>> three medical marijuana measures were on the ballot yesterday which one passed and what it means for missouri, coming up... forget red or blue... missouri went green. voters approved medical marijuana at the polls yesterday. voters had to choose between three proposals... but only amendment two passed... it makes growing, selling and using medical marijuana legal in the state. it imposes a 4- percent sales tax levied on medical marijuana purchases. the revenue through taxes and fees is expected to generate 18 million dollars for veterans programs, 6 million dollars for local governments, and cover state operating costs. missouri is the 32nd state to pass medical marijuana. missouri's minimum wage workeres are getting a raise... voters passed prop b... the measure raises the state's minimum wage to 12 dollars an hour by the year 2023. voters saying no to a proposal to raise the state's fuel tax... prop d failed at the polls tuesday. the measure would have added 10-cents to the fuel tax in missouri... the money would have been spent to repair state highways.