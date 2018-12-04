Home
CLOSINGS:
A warmer Wednesday forecast
A warmer Wednesday forecast
Posted: Tue Dec 04 12:58:52 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 04 12:58:52 PST 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Overcast
28°
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Maryville
Overcast
28°
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Overcast
28°
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Cameron
Overcast
25°
Hi: 27° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 15°
Fairfax
Overcast
28°
Hi: 27° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 21°
A few snow flurries across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday. A light dusting of snow was found across the area and we will continue to see a few flurries through the night.
