Speech to Text for maryville up-ends benton

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

so far... but they'd have a tough test tonight against maryville.. in the first... eli dowis chucks it over to creid stoecklein... three ball good...==== once agains... stoecklein on the attack... fakes the give and just goes... little floater falls... the spoofhounds got out to a 13-0 lead to start the game...==== but don't count out benton... to end the first quarter... malique bennet... from steph curry distance... benton is fighting back...=== check out the hustle from chase peterson... diving for a loose ball... bennett comes up with it and takes it to the distance...== despite the hustle... it's maryville coming away with the win over benton...