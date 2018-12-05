Clear
maryville up-ends benton

Posted: Tue Dec 04 21:02:03 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 04 21:02:04 PST 2018
Posted By: Max Moore

so far... but they'd have a tough test tonight against maryville.. in the first... eli dowis chucks it over to creid stoecklein... three ball good...==== once agains... stoecklein on the attack... fakes the give and just goes... little floater falls... the spoofhounds got out to a 13-0 lead to start the game...==== but don't count out benton... to end the first quarter... malique bennet... from steph curry distance... benton is fighting back...=== check out the hustle from chase peterson... diving for a loose ball... bennett comes up with it and takes it to the distance...== despite the hustle... it's maryville coming away with the win over benton...
