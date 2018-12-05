Clear
St Joseph Museums

Kathy Reno is in the KQ2 Studio to discus the upcoming Holiday Tea

going up to the into the weekend cold for us with upper 20s to lower storm could bring snow chances to right now, it's looking to stay south of the kq2 be building in, see cloudy skies on saturday, but that's it. next week looks quiet with back up into the 40s. >> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) joining us is kathy reno of the st. joseph museum here to talk about the upcoming holiday tea
Saint Joseph
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Maryville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
Cameron
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
Fairfax
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
We are finally waking up to clear skies on this Wednesday morning. It is still cold out there with temperatures in the 20s. The nicest day of the week is ahead for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with slightly warmer and near average temperatures in the lower to middle 40s with the sunshine returning. If you need to do anything outside, today is the day to do it!
