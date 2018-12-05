Clear
Third grader's scary imagination won her a "Goosebumps" contest

Posted: Wed Dec 05 07:15:09 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 05 07:15:09 PST 2018
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

grader's "scary" imagination helped her win a parkway elementary schooler -- avery adair -- just recently won runner up in the scholastic book club's classic cover contest for goosebumps. she designed a the cover of a horrific night of babysitting -- and the judges loved it. avery heard about the contest from a friend and combined her three loves --- goosebumps, artistic talent and imagination " cover contest runner up imagine something and make your if you mess up, you don't have to erase it. you can just into another thing.") for her prize...avery got an early christmas present.... the entire goosebumps book series library. she says she will spend her whole
