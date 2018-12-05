Speech to Text for Luetkemeyer to tackle opioids, term limits when legislative session begins

in less than a week lawmakers in the missouri senate have already proposed over 100 bills before legislative session is set to begin next month prefiling gives lawmakers a better chance of having their bills heard. in 2018, the missouri senate considered over 550 bills with only 60 of them passing into law first year senate elect tony luetkemeyer filed two bills to establish term limits for state-wide elected state officials and the second to create an opioid tracking program (sot "the opioid epidemic is a huge killer in missouri. it's one of the leading, of death in the state and i think this is a common sense way to make sure physicians and other prescribers have the tools they need to make sure people who are getting opioids actually need to have them and they them over prescribed.") missouri's 100th general assembly