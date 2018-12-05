Speech to Text for SJSD Foundation begins homework on possible tax levy

hurt... a new survey could give the st. joseph school district the tools needed to pass a new tax thanks for alan van zandt the school district foundation is partnering with a public opinion firm to collect information on what voters would support in a new tax levy kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more <<<the st joseph school district is looking for public input before proposing a new tax levy on the april ballot [sot:seth wright/school board president "the community has said in response to the failure last november is they want us to go come out with a proposal that is reasonable, that has a plan and is based upon the school district needs at this time."]the district will be partnering with american viewpoint to conducting a survey to gauge community support of a few new tax levy options [sot:seth wright/school board president "the administration had made three different proposals at 52 cents, at 63 cents and at 75 cents."]in november a failed levy forced the district to balance their budget with a $7million deficit, but without another revenue source, administrators are expecting to lose another $2.5 million to maintain its current resources [sot:denise peters/missouri state teachers association "the teachers are saying at this point that we need this to have, not even to expand, just to maintain what we have for our students."]and a second round of cuts could hurt the classroom [sot:dr. doug van zyl/sjsd superintendent "there just isn't a whole lot left in this district that isn't the requirements for our schools to operate and for our district to continue to move forward. the things we will be taking a look at will have a direct impact on students and classrooms."]but the school board is hopeful voters will support the future of the district [sot:seth wright/school board president "i think people want to move forward in this district. they want to put the past behind them and move forward and start doing what is best for the education of our kids."] sydnie holzfaster, kq2 your local news leader>>> the board of education must make a final decision on any possible levy proposal by january 22 for it to appear