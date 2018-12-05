Home
The cold air returns on Thursday
The cold air returns on Thursday
Posted: Wed Dec 05 12:11:14 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 05 12:11:14 PST 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
43°
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Clear
41°
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 37°
Savannah
Clear
43°
Hi: 44° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Clear
41°
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Fairfax
Clear
43°
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 36°
We are looking at mostly sunny skies across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday. Temperatures have warmed up into the the middle 40's across the area.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
