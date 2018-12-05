Speech to Text for charcandrick west returns to kc

certainly an interesting one for the chiefs.. to having the leagues rushing champion... prepped and ready to go... to having him out of the nfl in a matter of days... prompting the chiefs to get help from a familiar face.. <<charcandrick west: "to be back with my chiefs family it's crazy. to be standing here talking to you guys right now, i never thought i'd be here again." but as we know in the nfl, crazy things can happen. so the chiefs welcome back chancandrick west to the roster to help fill a vacancy. spencer ware: "it's good to see him back and he seems ready, same type of person that he was before he left." west adds he's glad to rejoin, now, one of the best teams in football.west: "it's crazy and to be a part of it, i said man thank y'all. we are 10-2 now, i thank y'all for all the hard work but i'm back now."with west back, still expect spencer ware to take most of the reps at running back. which doesn't worry his quarterback too much.patrick mahomes: "i've always had full trust in spence in him being able to run the ball and catch the ball out of the backfield as well as protect me when i need him to." it'll be the first full week of practice with ware at the starting spot. which he thinks will be an advantage.ware: "it's going to help mentally and also physically just get the body ready for this beating we're about to do this sunday."he adds his role as a starter is the same as it was in 2016, where he started in 14 games. ware: "nothing's changed, make big plays and score touchdowns, win games.... i do everything for my teammates and i'm trying to do whatever to win."