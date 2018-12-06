Speech to Text for It's never too late to be tested for HIV

weeks the st. joseph health department is recognizing world aids day by offering free and confidential h-i-v tests. with advances in testing, it takes only a half hour and a small blood sample through a finger prick, you get the test results. the department says over the last 30 years -- huge jumps have been made in understanding and treating the disease. (sot nancy king health educator: "today it's a more manageble chronic disease. if you take your medication as directed and have effective treatment, you hiv viral lobe will be surpressed so low that it will become undetectale. if it's undetectable for six months, that means you are unable to transmit hiv to another sexual partner, so that's great news.' ) for those that test positive -- the city offers wellness and education classes as well as support groups. you can call (816) 271-5300 to book an appointment to get tested monday through friday from eight-thirty to eleven a-m and one-to-four p-m. second