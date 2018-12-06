Speech to Text for Pothole story

colton cichoracki tells us how they balance those two tasks. <<áánats truck workingááfor road crews there's only two seasons in the midwest.áánats truck workingáásummer and pothole season these -- are what drivers will have to deal with all winter long.dale eaton: "it can knock out the front end alignment or even the rear end alignment. blow the sidewall of a tire, cause a fair amount of damage if it's big undercarriage damage."bringing your car to the shop can cost hundredsdale eaton: "it can range anywhere from an alignment, which is a little less than $100 to $800 or $900 depending on what parts are damaged."áánats driving soundsááto keep traffic moving, the city is out every daykeven schneider: "if we are not out doing snow removal, we have at least one crew out patching."patching roads keven schneider: "we'll square the hole up, clean em out real good, all the loose debris. and then we use a tackle first and then them down real good." weather...keven schneider: time of year a lot of asphalt plants won't run because of the low temperatures. it would cost too much money to get the asphalt heated up to get the hot patch so we are forced to use cold patches."fixing the roads takes time -- so this time of year...keven schneider: "try to avoid them know, you can't be swinging out into the other lane of avoid them if you coming and there is no way to avoid it, through it real slow and give us a call." reporting in st. joseph, colton cichoracki kq2 news>>