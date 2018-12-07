Clear
northwest women fall to lincoln

Posted: Thu Dec 06 20:36:33 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 06 20:36:34 PST 2018
Posted By: Max Moore

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

northwest women open up miaa play against lincoln cats had a 8-2 lead to start but the blue tigers get back into it in no time dickerson starts it off with a three in the corner dickerson once again three the night 27-16 after one...==second quarter...kendey eaton tries to feul a comeback through the paint...gets it to go...northwest would be down as many as 16 back at the end of the game to bring it within 3 need a stop and they get it... kaylani mayiava to set up the cats with a last second shot opportunity...== coach meyer draws it up haggard looks for an open spot the ball finds it's way to ericka schlosser falls just short...northwest
Light snow across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this morning giving some areas a dusting to one inch of snow. Sunshine returned in the afternoon and it quickly melted the snow that did fall.
