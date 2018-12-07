Speech to Text for northwest men pull away with win over lincoln

men night theme silent till the bearcats score ten points getting there early playing tough...amariontez ivory lines one up from down town...good...==but the bearcats eventially get to 10 thanks to a diego bernard 3 it'll wake up the crowd and the bearcats first half gets a floater to go the other end...northwest ties it up with a bernard step back jumper the leading scorer on the night for northwest...trevor hudgins looks for a place to go...but kicks it out to ryan welty carrying northwest into the second half with the momentum on