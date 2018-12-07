LINCOLN NWMSU

Clear
Posted: Thu Dec 06 21:00:42 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 06 21:00:43 PST 2018
Posted By: Adam Orduna
Saint Joseph
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 9°
Maryville
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 6°
Savannah
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 9°
Cameron
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 5°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
17° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 17°
Light snow across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this morning giving some areas a dusting to one inch of snow. Sunshine returned in the afternoon and it quickly melted the snow that did fall.
