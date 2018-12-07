Home
CLOSINGS:
LINCOLN NWMSU
Posted: Thu Dec 06 21:00:42 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 06 21:00:43 PST 2018
Posted By: Adam Orduna
Saint Joseph
Clear
16°
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 9°
Maryville
Clear
14°
Hi: 25° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 6°
Savannah
Clear
16°
Hi: 29° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 9°
Cameron
Clear
15°
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 5°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
17°
Hi: 26° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 17°
Light snow across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this morning giving some areas a dusting to one inch of snow. Sunshine returned in the afternoon and it quickly melted the snow that did fall.
Most Popular Stories
After original confusion, Southside body identified
School bus involved in crash in Clinton County
POLICE ISSUE CORRECTION: No positive ID for Gideon Lane death
Baby ibuprofen recalled from Walmart, CVS, Family Dollar
Driver ejected, killed in crash near Tarkio
Troy woman killed in tractor-trailer crash
Hiland Dairy recalls chocolate milk sold in St. Joseph
Police investigate body found in a shed on Gideon Lane
SJSD Foundation begins homework on possible tax levy
Skater statue stolen from Parkway
Community Events