Speech to Text for CHRISTMAS CLASSIC FACES CONTROVERSY

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dot com. a classic christmas song has become a point of contention-- with some people saying the song has no place on the radio anymore. kq2's ron johnson shows us how one station and it's listeners are reacting.. <<ron johnson reportinga holiday classic is now causing controversyáánatsáái really can't stay......but baby its cold outsidebaby its cold outside, originally written in the 1940s has been a holiday staple ever since, but this year some stations have decided to pull the holiday tune.[gregg lynn] we're playing it, we're playing a couple different versions of it actually.gregg lynn is the program director at k-jo 105-5, he says he left it up to the listeners to decide the fate of the song here locally, [lynn] we put a poll up on facebook and we asked the listeners do you wanna hear this song do you find it offensive and 87 percent said no we don't find it offensive we want you to play it so we playing it, we play what they wanna hear. listeners in cleveland, ohio felt differently, a radio station there pulled the song after complaints that it no longer sends the right message, those listeners citing the societal climate after the me too movement. local listeners, had a different take. [raychel baker] i feel like its not inappropriate, its just flirty [kat bosch] its a nice song, i don't think there's anything wrong with it.they said this is the time of year to come together, and not focus so much on what divides us.[jerry bosch] there just being to negative on everything, just leave it alone and enjoy the holidays.lynn says before deciding which way to feel about the song, listeners should take all facts into account.[lynn] you have to look at it in the context of when it was written in 1944, feminism was just getting a leg to stand on so to speak. and if those listeners still don't like it don't like the song, change the radio station and then come back.because here in st. joseph at least, traditional christmas music is not up for debate.[baker] its one of the only things left that is merry and bright and everyone can agree that we love christmas season ron johnson kq2 your local news leader.>>nats baby its cold outside ends at least one other station in san francisco also said they have pulled the classic