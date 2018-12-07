Speech to Text for Mike Parson Telehealth

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

governor mike parson made a stop in st. joseph this morning to talk about mental health. thanks for joining us, i'm alan van zandt. this week parson is touring the state to talk about concerns within the state's healthcare system kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on how area hospitals are using telehealth to reach people in rural communities <<<for the first touring the health, and stop in st. joseph gov. mike some huge better stewards of missouri is quickly falling in line with the of lacking in healthcare professionals [sot:mark stringer/mo. director"we should expect in missouri a shortage of nearly 500 mental health counselors, more than 500 psychologists and 230 psychiatrists through the year 2022."]to accomodate more patients, hospitals like mosaic life care are turning to telehealth servicesmaretoli- al health director mosaic our patients and families can't make that drive constantly to have coordinated care so there is not a break in services we offer telemedicine services so they can travel 15 minutes, 20 minutes versus an hour and a half."]the virtual doctor visits can help keep patients on track [sot:missouri gov. mike parson/(r) missouri "at the providers; it will help the patients and it will really government."]but paying for treatment can maretoli-al health director mosaic "insurance continues to be something we work through with people that have a lack of insurance or insurances that are not covered with some of the larger insurance and parson says he's depending on healthcare experts from across the state to help reach a solution [sot:missouri parson/(r) "healthcare drives where we've got to go and we've got to figure out how to make that affordable and how to make sure people have it."] sydnie holzfaster, kq2 your local news leader>>> during the meeting parson also says he is in support of proposed legislation to establish a statewide prescription drug