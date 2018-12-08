Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Cold but dry

Cold but dry

Posted: Sat Dec 08 05:22:32 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Dec 08 05:22:33 PST 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 12°
Maryville
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 11°
Savannah
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 12°
Cameron
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 5°
Fairfax
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 15°
The trend continues with below average temperatures throughout this weekend. Today, we will see sunshine but temperatures will stay cold. Highs will be in the lower 30s with fees like temps in the 20s. Bundle up if outside today!
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events